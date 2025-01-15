Left Menu

Devastating Strikes: Gaza Suffers Losses

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 15 Palestinians, with numerous injuries reported. The attacks targeted locations in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, causing significant civilian casualties and damage. Medics are continuing to assess the situation amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 03:17 IST
In a series of aggressive military actions, Israeli airstrikes devastated parts of Gaza on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 Palestinians. The strikes, which targeted Deir al-Balah and Rafah, left numerous others injured, according to medics.

The attack on Deir al-Balah reportedly caused at least 10 fatalities, marking one of the highest casualty counts in recent skirmishes. The destructive power of the airstrikes has raised serious concerns over civilian safety and the escalating violence in the region.

Meanwhile, in Rafah, airstrikes targeted a residential home, killing five people, including a woman, and injuring four others. The response from medical teams is ongoing as they attempt to cope with the surge of casualties. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, urging for calm and peaceful resolutions.

