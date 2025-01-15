Left Menu

Bayer Ordered to Pay $100M in PCB Exposure Case

A Washington jury ordered Bayer to pay $100 million to four individuals affected by PCBs at a Seattle school. The ruling follows multiple cases claiming health issues due to PCB exposure, though Bayer disputes the causation and legality. Appeals and further trials continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 03:40 IST
A jury in Washington state has mandated Bayer to compensate four plaintiffs with $100 million, citing illness from toxic chemicals, specifically PCBs, once manufactured by Monsanto, Bayer's predecessor. The chemicals were utilized in school light fixtures near Seattle, leading to health claims by the affected individuals.

This verdict represents another legal setback for Bayer, marking the continuation of litigation due to PCB exposure at the Sky Valley Education Center in Monroe, Washington. Over 200 individuals claim diseases ranging from cancer to neurological issues, allegedly caused by leaking PCBs.

Bayer contends that the plaintiffs have not substantively proven their health concerns are linked to PCBs. The company has experienced mixed outcomes in prior related legal battles, with some verdicts overturned or reduced on appeal. Bayer continues to challenge the decisions, invoking different interpretations of applicable laws.

