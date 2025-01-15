Bayer Ordered to Pay $100 Million in PCB Toxic Chemical Case
A jury in Washington state has ordered Bayer to pay $100 million to four plaintiffs in a lawsuit over exposure to toxic PCBs at a Seattle-area school. The case is part of ongoing legal battles against Bayer, following its acquisition of Monsanto, due to health issues linked to PCBs.
A Washington state jury has ruled that Bayer must pay $100 million to four individuals claiming they were made ill by toxic PCBs at a school. The case involves Monsanto's former products used in lighting fixtures at a Seattle-area school, although 11 other claims were dismissed, as stated by the plaintiffs' attorney.
This verdict is part of a series of legal defeats for Bayer regarding alleged PCB contamination at the Sky Valley Education Center, where over 200 people reported severe health issues including cancer and neurological damage. Previous decisions have resulted in over $1.5 billion in verdicts, with some figures subsequently reduced or contested.
Bayer's appeal last year overturned a $185 million ruling citing improper application of Missouri law, suggesting that Washington state laws, which might limit claims, should apply. Future rulings, including one by Washington's highest court, are anticipated to impact this ongoing litigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports World Update: Legal Battles, Signings, and Controversies
Major Moves and Legal Battles: Sports World Updates
Celebrity Spotlight: Legal Battles and Honors
Corporate India's Tumultuous 2024: From Mergers to Legal Battles
Political Turmoil: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Amidst Impeachment