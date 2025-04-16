Robert Vadra's Legal Battles: A Political Saga

The Enforcement Directorate is gearing up to file chargesheets against Robert Vadra in three significant money laundering cases, sources disclosed on Wednesday. These cases have drawn attention over several years, involving high-stakes land deals with alleged financial irregularities.

Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has faced extensive questioning by the agency regarding a 2008 land deal in Haryana. This investigation forms part of a broader probe that touches on his alleged connections with UK arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari and questionable land transactions in Bikaner.

Despite being under scrutiny, Vadra vehemently denies any misconduct, labeling the investigations as political vendettas. He insists on his willingness to cooperate with authorities, citing that such cases have persisted for two decades without closure and urging for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)