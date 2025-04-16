Left Menu

Robert Vadra's Legal Battles: A Political Saga

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, faces impending chargesheets in three money laundering cases linked to land deals in Haryana and Bikaner, as well as alleged involvement with UK consultant Sanjay Bhandari. Vadra claims these allegations are politically motivated and has continuously denied wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:13 IST
The Enforcement Directorate is gearing up to file chargesheets against Robert Vadra in three significant money laundering cases, sources disclosed on Wednesday. These cases have drawn attention over several years, involving high-stakes land deals with alleged financial irregularities.

Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has faced extensive questioning by the agency regarding a 2008 land deal in Haryana. This investigation forms part of a broader probe that touches on his alleged connections with UK arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari and questionable land transactions in Bikaner.

Despite being under scrutiny, Vadra vehemently denies any misconduct, labeling the investigations as political vendettas. He insists on his willingness to cooperate with authorities, citing that such cases have persisted for two decades without closure and urging for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

