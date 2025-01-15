Standoff at Seoul: Police and Presidential Forces Clash
South Korean police are in a standoff with presidential security at impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence. Yoon, who declared martial law last month, is facing arrest. The situation remains tense as the acting leader calls for no physical clashes, while supporters and critics protest outside.
South Korean law enforcement engaged in a tense standoff with presidential security at the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul. This confrontation follows Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law last month, which has led authorities to seek his detainment for further investigation.
Despite a court warrant, a large deployment of police and anti-corruption investigators faced resistance as presidential bodyguards fortified the premises. The acting South Korean leadership has urged both sides to prevent any physical confrontations, highlighting the increasing tension in the capital.
Public protests have erupted, with supporters and opponents of Yoon clashing in front of his residence. Authorities have warned that obstructing the detainment process could lead to arrests, while Yoon's legal team disputes the validity of the warrant, arguing the law's protection over military-linked locations.
