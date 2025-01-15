Left Menu

Virginia House Advances Landmark Amendments for Equality

The Virginia House of Delegates passed resolutions supporting abortion, voting, and marriage equality, stepping towards constitutional amendments. The proposed changes, essential to Democrats' legislative agenda, require passage in consecutive years. If successful, Virginia will align with states embracing reproductive rights, marriage equality, and voting rights restorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Richmond | Updated: 15-01-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 04:39 IST
Virginia House Advances Landmark Amendments for Equality
  • Country:
  • United States

The Virginia House of Delegates made significant headway on Tuesday by passing resolutions dedicated to safeguarding abortion rights, voting rights, and marriage equality. This move marks a pivotal step for Democrats keen on amending the state's constitution in the coming year.

Holding a slim 51-49 advantage in the chamber, Democrats propelled forward the proposed constitutional amendments while companion resolutions await Senate approval. Unlike regular bills, these amendments bypass gubernatorial vetoes but demand approval in two successive years, separated by a legislative election before a referendum can be held.

Throughout the debates, Democrats emphasized the historical context and current necessity of these amendments, asserting them as vital to combating inequality and aligning Virginia with progressive states. Their approach faced staunch opposition, notably from Republicans, who criticized the measures, particularly those concerning abortion rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025