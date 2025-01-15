Left Menu

Washington Prepares for Trump's Inauguration with Tight Security

The U.S. capital is preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration with extensive security measures, including fencing and law enforcement presence. Concurrently, there are moves to advance and protect rights by different groups amid potential policy changes under Trump's administration.

Updated: 15-01-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Washington, D.C. is gearing up for an elaborate security operation ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, featuring 30 miles of temporary fencing and 25,000 law enforcement officers.

Amidst political changes, many in the LGBTQ community are accelerating efforts to secure their rights, apprehensive of potential reversals under Trump's leadership.

In political maneuvering, a controversial bill limiting transgender athletes has advanced in the Republican-led House and new government agency reforms are proposed by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

