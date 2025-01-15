Washington Prepares for Trump's Inauguration with Tight Security

Washington, D.C. is gearing up for an elaborate security operation ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, featuring 30 miles of temporary fencing and 25,000 law enforcement officers.

Amidst political changes, many in the LGBTQ community are accelerating efforts to secure their rights, apprehensive of potential reversals under Trump's leadership.

In political maneuvering, a controversial bill limiting transgender athletes has advanced in the Republican-led House and new government agency reforms are proposed by Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)