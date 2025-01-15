Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

In a striking observation, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan remarked that Iran is currently at its weakest since the 1979 revolution. This prevailing weakness has become a point of concern, potentially prompting Tehran to reconsider its nuclear weapons strategy.

These statements were made during a handover event with the incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz. The remarks signal Washington's unease over Tehran's strategic decisions amidst its current vulnerabilities.

As Iran navigates through this crucial period, the U.S. is closely monitoring how this instability may affect its nuclear aspirations, indicating potential geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)