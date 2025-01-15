South Korean Drama: Pursuit of Impeached President
South Korean investigators are moving forward to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, dismissing his lawyers' request for voluntary cooperation. The focus remains on executing the arrest warrant, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.
South Korean investigators have intensified efforts to execute an arrest warrant for the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, brushing aside a proposed meeting with his legal team.
According to Yonhap News Agency, the investigators are prioritizing the arrest amid ongoing legal battles and political tensions.
Unmoved by Yoon's offer to meet voluntarily, authorities are determined to proceed with the arrest, reflecting the high-stakes political drama unfolding in South Korea.
