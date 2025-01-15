Arrest Allegations Denied Amid Presidential Investigation

In a developing story out of South Korea, the national police have categorically denied media reports claiming that Kim Sung-hoon, the acting head of the presidential security service, was arrested. These allegations surfaced amid an ongoing investigation concerning President Yoon Suk Yeol.

A spokesperson for the police made it clear that no arrests have taken place at the residence of President Yoon. This statement comes in response to growing rumors and media speculation regarding the incident.

The denial aims to clarify misinformation as law enforcement continues its inquiry. This development indicates a tense atmosphere around the presidential security details and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)