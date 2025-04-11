Yoon Suk Yeol's Controversial Exit: A Political Life in Tumult

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vacated the presidential residence in Seoul, transitioning to his private home after his impeachment by the Constitutional Court. His removal followed controversial actions, including the imposition of martial law, which had sparked national protests and legal scrutiny.

The scene at the presidential compound in Hannam-dong was noteworthy, as moving trucks signaled Yoon's departure. Yoon, accompanied by his wife Kim Keon Hee and their pets, received a polarized reception from the public, with supporters and critics alike rallying as he arrived at his new residence.

With South Korea poised for a presidential election in June, Yoon remains a significant political figure. Experts suggest he could exert influence over the conservative People Power Party's primaries, hoping to secure a supportive successor who might offer him clemency amid looming rebellion charges.

