Yoon Suk Yeol's Controversial Exit: A Political Life in Tumult

After being removed from office by the Constitutional Court, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol moved back to his private residence. Facing rebellion charges, Yoon aims to maintain influence in the conservative People Power Party as the nation gears up for a presidential election in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:58 IST
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vacated the presidential residence in Seoul, transitioning to his private home after his impeachment by the Constitutional Court. His removal followed controversial actions, including the imposition of martial law, which had sparked national protests and legal scrutiny.

The scene at the presidential compound in Hannam-dong was noteworthy, as moving trucks signaled Yoon's departure. Yoon, accompanied by his wife Kim Keon Hee and their pets, received a polarized reception from the public, with supporters and critics alike rallying as he arrived at his new residence.

With South Korea poised for a presidential election in June, Yoon remains a significant political figure. Experts suggest he could exert influence over the conservative People Power Party's primaries, hoping to secure a supportive successor who might offer him clemency amid looming rebellion charges.

