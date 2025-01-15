Honoring the Guardians: PM Modi's Tribute to the Indian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, paid tribute to the Indian Army for its steadfast determination, professionalism, and dedication. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of armed forces and their families, reaffirming ongoing efforts for modernization.

Modi expressed gratitude on Army Day, saluting the Indian Army's courage as it stands guarding the nation's security. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers for the safety of millions of Indians, highlighting their role beyond borders in providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters.

Army Day marks the significant milestone of General K M Cariappa, later elevated to Field Marshal, taking charge as the Army Chief in 1949. This historic event signified the transition of leadership to the first Indian in that esteemed position.

(With inputs from agencies.)