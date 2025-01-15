Left Menu

CRPF Restructures: Parliament Security Unit Transforms into VIP Security Force

The special unit of the CRPF, once safeguarding Parliament, has been disbanded and integrated with its VIP security wing. This restructuring includes a new battalion of over 1,000 personnel, enhancing its capacity to protect over 200 VIPs, including key political figures, amid evolving security demands.

CRPF Restructures: Parliament Security Unit Transforms into VIP Security Force
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has restructured its operations, absorbing a specialized unit previously responsible for Parliament's security into the force's VIP security wing. This strategic move was confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which announced a revision in nomenclature from the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) to the VIP Security Group (VSG).

The reshuffle followed a directive to transfer CRPF's battalion number 190 from Jharkhand to bolster the VIP security force, boosting numbers by over 1,000 personnel. Historically engaged in anti-Naxal operations, this battalion now strengthens the CRPF's ability to secure high-profile figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and members of the Gandhi family.

CRPF officials acknowledged the expanding task of their VIP security division, which now encompasses an augmented force of over 8,000 personnel. Despite successfully executing its role at Parliament, the PDG faced challenges following a significant security breach in 2023, prompting this reshuffling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

