Supreme Court Challenges CCTV Access Restrictions

The Supreme Court is addressing a plea by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding amendments to the 1961 Conduct of Election Rules, which limit public access to CCTV and election documents. Notices have been issued, with the hearing set for the week beginning March 17.

Updated: 15-01-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:40 IST
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, called for responses from the central government and the Election Commission concerning a petition filed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The petition challenges recent changes to the 1961 Conduct of Election Rules that curb public access to CCTV footage and other election-related documents.

A Supreme Court bench, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, considered the arguments presented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi. These advocates are representing Ramesh in this crucial hearing.

The bench issued the notices on the plea, scheduling further discussion for the week starting on March 17, indicating the significance of the matter as it impacts public transparency in election processes.

