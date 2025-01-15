Supreme Court Challenges CCTV Access Restrictions

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, called for responses from the central government and the Election Commission concerning a petition filed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The petition challenges recent changes to the 1961 Conduct of Election Rules that curb public access to CCTV footage and other election-related documents.

A Supreme Court bench, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, considered the arguments presented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi. These advocates are representing Ramesh in this crucial hearing.

The bench issued the notices on the plea, scheduling further discussion for the week starting on March 17, indicating the significance of the matter as it impacts public transparency in election processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)