Kapil Sibal Criticizes BJP's Waqf Amendment Bill as Political Ploy

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accuses the BJP of using the Waqf Amendment Bill to stir Muslim-related issues for political gain. He suggests amending the Hindu Code Bill and criticizes the bill's provisions on women's representation. The Lok Sabha passed the bill, aiming to enhance Waqf board efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:07 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal launched a scathing critique of the BJP over its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the party of exploiting Muslim issues for electoral advantage. In his comments to ANI, Sibal questioned the BJP's political strategy, citing previous instances like 'Love Jihad' and 'UCC'.

Sibal suggested that if amendments were necessary, they should be made in the Hindu Code Bill. He highlighted discrepancies in women's reservation between the 1995 Waqf Bill and the current amendment. 'If the property is mine, its appropriation cannot be justified under Waqf,' he argued.

The Lok Sabha recently approved the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 following heated discussions. Members of the opposition INDIA bloc contested the bill vigorously, whereas the BJP and allies endorsed it, claiming it would increase Waqf board transparency and efficiency. The bill aims to modernize Waqf property management, incorporating the Joint Parliamentary Committee's recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

