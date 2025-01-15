Delhi High Court Urges Technological Upgrades in Voter List Management
The Delhi High Court has asked the Election Commission to consider adopting technological tools to eliminate alleged name duplications in the capital's voter list, following a petition highlighting the issue. The court emphasized the need for these tools while handling electoral roll revisions responsibly.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to consider implementing technological tools to address alleged voter list duplications in Delhi.
A petition claimed multiple duplicate entries exist in the capital's voter list and pressed for the adoption of technology to tackle the issue. Although the petitioner argued that the electoral process would be completed before action is taken, the court highlighted the importance of revising the electoral roll and handling such matters diligently.
The court ordered the Commission to review the claims made in the petition when appropriate, emphasizing that new tools should be considered if they prove beneficial in eliminating duplicate entries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Military Shows Leniency: Mercy Petitions Accepted for Convicts
Tesla Faces Challenges Amid Decline in Deliveries and Intensifying Competition
Golden Globes 2025: A Star-Studded Night of Hollywood Glamour and Competition
Tesla's Tumbling Deliveries: A Sign of Aging Models and Intensifying Competition
Tesla Faces Challenges Amidst Decline in Deliveries and Increased Competition