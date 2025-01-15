Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Technological Upgrades in Voter List Management

The Delhi High Court has asked the Election Commission to consider adopting technological tools to eliminate alleged name duplications in the capital's voter list, following a petition highlighting the issue. The court emphasized the need for these tools while handling electoral roll revisions responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to consider implementing technological tools to address alleged voter list duplications in Delhi.

A petition claimed multiple duplicate entries exist in the capital's voter list and pressed for the adoption of technology to tackle the issue. Although the petitioner argued that the electoral process would be completed before action is taken, the court highlighted the importance of revising the electoral roll and handling such matters diligently.

The court ordered the Commission to review the claims made in the petition when appropriate, emphasizing that new tools should be considered if they prove beneficial in eliminating duplicate entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

