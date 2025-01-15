Left Menu

South Korea’s Political Drama: The Arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested for insurrection after attempting to impose martial law. Investigations are led by the Corruption Investigation Office, but there are legal disputes over jurisdiction. Yoon argues the arrest and investigation are unconstitutional. A trial is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:55 IST
South Korea’s Political Drama: The Arrest of Yoon Suk Yeol
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean investigators apprehended impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, citing insurrection charges in connection to his short-lived declaration of martial law. The imposition was touted publicly by Yoon as a measure against 'anti-state forces,' but quickly collapsed.

Yoon's arrest was facilitated by a court-approved warrant, extended following allegations he ignored earlier summonses. Arrest attempts faced resistance; a prior bid failed due to intervention by presidential guards. Yoon now faces questioning led by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), alongside police and defense ministry teams.

Legal disputes abound as Yoon's defense contests the investigation's legitimacy and jurisdiction. The Constitutional Court is investigating these claims, alongside reviewing a complaint and injunction from Yoon's legal team. Meanwhile, the CIO remains resolute, despite acknowledging the challenge to its authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025