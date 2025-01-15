High Court Reduces Sentences in 2004 Weapon Smuggling Case
The Bangladesh High Court has reduced the sentences of several individuals involved in a 2004 weapon smuggling case. ULFA leader Paresh Barua's death sentence was commuted to 14 years, and former BNP minister Lutfozzaman Babar was acquitted. The case involved an attempted weapon transfer to ULFA in India.
The Bangladesh High Court has revised the sentences related to a notorious 2004 weapon smuggling case.
Initially sentenced to death, ULFA leader Paresh Barua will now serve 14 years, while former BNP minister Lutfozzaman Babar has been acquitted. This case involved the attempted smuggling of significant military-grade weaponry, intercepted in Chattogram.
On April 1, 2004, authorities seized a shocking array of arms, including grenades, rocket launchers, and machine guns, intended for ULFA forces. These developments underscore ongoing legal recalibrations of past verdicts.
