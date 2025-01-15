High Court Reduces Sentences in 2004 Weapon Smuggling Case

The Bangladesh High Court has revised the sentences related to a notorious 2004 weapon smuggling case.

Initially sentenced to death, ULFA leader Paresh Barua will now serve 14 years, while former BNP minister Lutfozzaman Babar has been acquitted. This case involved the attempted smuggling of significant military-grade weaponry, intercepted in Chattogram.

On April 1, 2004, authorities seized a shocking array of arms, including grenades, rocket launchers, and machine guns, intended for ULFA forces. These developments underscore ongoing legal recalibrations of past verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)