Supreme Court Dismisses BRS President's Plea in Formula E Corruption Case

The Supreme Court declined to review a plea by BRS president K T Rama Rao, challenging an FIR in the Formula E race case. Allegations involve unauthorized payments of Rs 55 crore to Formula E Organisation. The high court seeks further investigation into Rao's role in the financial misappropriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:40 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses BRS President's Plea in Formula E Corruption Case
The Supreme Court has refused to review a plea by K T Rama Rao, BRS working president, concerning an FIR linked to the Formula E race case. The case involves allegations of unauthorized payments amounting to Rs 55 crore, primarily in foreign exchange, to the Formula E Organisation without necessary approvals.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale expressed their reluctance to interfere with the earlier high court order, leading to the withdrawal of the appeal by Rao's counsel. Consequently, the matter was dismissed as withdrawn, leaving Rao with no relief from the FIR filed against him.

The high court has maintained the need for an investigation, citing the allegations that Rao instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to make substantial payments to a foreign company without state cabinet or finance department approval, suggesting potential financial misconduct and misappropriation of funds.

