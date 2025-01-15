Crackdown on Sectarian Remarks in Srinagar
Police in Srinagar have detained six individuals accused of making derogatory sectarian remarks during a religious celebration. Authorities have warned against spreading divisive content. Legal actions will be enforced to maintain public harmony, as individuals with malicious intent are increasingly using social media to incite unrest.
Six people have been detained by police in Srinagar for allegedly making derogatory sectarian remarks during an event marking the birthday of Hazrat Ali, Islam's fourth Caliph.
The police have issued warnings against sharing content that could incite division or disturb public peace, emphasizing legal repercussions for such actions.
Authorities highlighted that sectarian slander on social media is on the rise and stressed that strict legal measures will be taken against offenders to safeguard societal harmony.
