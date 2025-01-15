Farmers Rally for Dallewal: Unity Amidst Fast-unto-Death Protest

In a dramatic escalation, 111 farmers commenced a fast-unto-death, supporting Jagjit Singh Dallewal whose indefatigable stand has now persisted into its 51st day.

Dallewal's deteriorating health, now at urgent risk of multiple organ failures due to the hunger strike, underscores the critical nature of their demands, particularly for a legally assured minimum support price for crops.

As protests continue at the Punjab-Haryana border, farmer unions are calling for government dialogue to avert potential fallout and maintain stability amid the growing crisis.

