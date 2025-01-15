Punjab Counter-Terrorism Triumph: 23 Terrorists Arrested
Law enforcement in Punjab, Pakistan, arrested 23 terrorists, including members of the TTP, foiling a major threat in Lahore. The CTD of Punjab Police conducted 200 operations, seizing explosives and maps during the arrests. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.
In a major victory for law enforcement, Punjab police have arrested 23 terrorists, including seven affiliates of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to reports released on Wednesday.
The Punjab Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced it had thwarted a significant terror plot in the province, particularly in Lahore, via these arrests over the last week.
Among those detained are seven TTP militants, apprehended in Lahore with explosives and a map targeting a prominent educational institution. The CTD's extensive operations spanned districts including Lahore, Jhelum, and Faisalabad, resulting in the registration of cases and ongoing investigations.
