Punjab Counter-Terrorism Triumph: 23 Terrorists Arrested

In a major victory for law enforcement, Punjab police have arrested 23 terrorists, including seven affiliates of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to reports released on Wednesday.

The Punjab Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced it had thwarted a significant terror plot in the province, particularly in Lahore, via these arrests over the last week.

Among those detained are seven TTP militants, apprehended in Lahore with explosives and a map targeting a prominent educational institution. The CTD's extensive operations spanned districts including Lahore, Jhelum, and Faisalabad, resulting in the registration of cases and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)