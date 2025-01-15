Left Menu

Punjab Counter-Terrorism Triumph: 23 Terrorists Arrested

Law enforcement in Punjab, Pakistan, arrested 23 terrorists, including members of the TTP, foiling a major threat in Lahore. The CTD of Punjab Police conducted 200 operations, seizing explosives and maps during the arrests. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a major victory for law enforcement, Punjab police have arrested 23 terrorists, including seven affiliates of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to reports released on Wednesday.

The Punjab Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced it had thwarted a significant terror plot in the province, particularly in Lahore, via these arrests over the last week.

Among those detained are seven TTP militants, apprehended in Lahore with explosives and a map targeting a prominent educational institution. The CTD's extensive operations spanned districts including Lahore, Jhelum, and Faisalabad, resulting in the registration of cases and ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

