Yogi Adityanath's Quick Action at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged officials to resolve public grievances promptly during the 'Janata Darshan' event in Gorakhpur. According to an official statement, he emphasized the necessity of handling issues with transparency and fairness.

On the second day of his Gorakhpur visit, the Chief Minister interacted with citizens at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan. Meeting around 150 individuals, he assured them of swift resolutions and forwarded their issues to relevant officials for timely action.

Several attendees requested financial help for medical treatment. The Chief Minister promised government support and instructed officials to hasten the necessary processes. He also ordered strict action against illegal land occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)