Kerala Legislative Assembly Gears Up for Crucial 13th Session
The 13th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to commence on January 17 with the Governor's customary address. The session will feature the presentation of the 2025-26 budget, discussions, and passage. The legislative assembly will convene for 27 days, concluding on March 28.
The Kerala Legislative Assembly is preparing for its 13th session, scheduled to start on January 17, with the Governor delivering the customary opening address, assembly speaker A N Shamseer announced.
During this prestigious session, the budget for the financial year 2025-26 will not only be presented but also discussed extensively and subsequently passed by the assembly members.
Ahead of the session, the assembly hosted its third iteration of the Kerala assembly international book festival, drawing over 180 participants from various regions, and featuring 311 book releases and 54 discussions.
