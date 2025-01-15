Left Menu

High-Powered Enquiry Committee Recommends Legal Action Over Security Concerns

A government-formed enquiry committee suggests legal action against an individual over activities of criminal and terrorist groups undermining India-US security. Named individuals include Vikash Yadav, a former RAW officer linked to a failed assassination attempt. The US had raised significant security concerns with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An enquiry committee formed by the government has advised legal action against an unnamed individual following an investigation into criminal and terrorist activities that threaten India and the United States' security interests.

The enquiry was launched after the United States accused Indian agents of attempting to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. Among those implicated was Vikash Yadav, a former officer of India's external intelligence agency RAW. Although Yadav's earlier criminal activities were noted, the Ministry of Home Affairs refrained from naming the individual recommended for action.

The US raised these concerns with India at senior governmental levels. Meanwhile, further security measures and improvements have been recommended to strengthen India's response to such threats. Canada also claimed credible allegations linking Indian operatives to a separate assassination case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

