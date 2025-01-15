High-Powered Enquiry Committee Recommends Legal Action Over Security Concerns

An enquiry committee formed by the government has advised legal action against an unnamed individual following an investigation into criminal and terrorist activities that threaten India and the United States' security interests.

The enquiry was launched after the United States accused Indian agents of attempting to assassinate Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. Among those implicated was Vikash Yadav, a former officer of India's external intelligence agency RAW. Although Yadav's earlier criminal activities were noted, the Ministry of Home Affairs refrained from naming the individual recommended for action.

The US raised these concerns with India at senior governmental levels. Meanwhile, further security measures and improvements have been recommended to strengthen India's response to such threats. Canada also claimed credible allegations linking Indian operatives to a separate assassination case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from agencies.)