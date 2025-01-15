Detained Militant Unveils Syrian-Egyptian Tensions

An Egyptian Islamist militant, Ahmed al-Mansour, was detained by Syria's new authorities following threats made against the Egyptian government, confirmed sources from both Syrian and Arab security services on Wednesday.

This arrest may alleviate Cairo's concerns regarding the ascension of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels, who overthrew Bashar al-Assad's rule last month. The militant had previously released videos predicting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would share Assad's fate.

Despite not explicitly requesting the arrest, Egyptian authorities had voiced dissatisfaction with the resurgence of militant dissidents in Syria. Egypt's foreign minister has urged global efforts to prevent Syria from becoming a terrorist haven.

