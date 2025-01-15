Left Menu

Detained Militant Unveils Syrian-Egyptian Tensions

Syria has detained Egyptian militant Ahmed al-Mansour, linked to threats against Egypt's government. His arrest highlights tensions after the rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels following Assad's overthrow. Cairo, concerned about Islamist factions regaining strength, seeks international efforts to prevent Syria from becoming a terrorist hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:01 IST
An Egyptian Islamist militant, Ahmed al-Mansour, was detained by Syria's new authorities following threats made against the Egyptian government, confirmed sources from both Syrian and Arab security services on Wednesday.

This arrest may alleviate Cairo's concerns regarding the ascension of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels, who overthrew Bashar al-Assad's rule last month. The militant had previously released videos predicting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would share Assad's fate.

Despite not explicitly requesting the arrest, Egyptian authorities had voiced dissatisfaction with the resurgence of militant dissidents in Syria. Egypt's foreign minister has urged global efforts to prevent Syria from becoming a terrorist haven.

