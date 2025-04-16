Left Menu

Rocket Plot Thwarted: Jordan Detains Muslim Brotherhood Members for Alleged Attack Plans

Jordanian authorities have arrested 16 Muslim Brotherhood members allegedly involved in a plot to attack the kingdom using rockets and drones. The suspects, trained in Lebanon, were planning operations to destabilize the region. The Muslim Brotherhood denied involvement, maintaining its commitment to non-violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:04 IST
Jordan has apprehended 16 individuals reportedly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood for an alleged scheme involving rockets and drones set to target domestic sites.

Authorities announced the intervention on Tuesday, revealing that at least one rocket was ready for launch. The operation, under security scrutiny since 2021, aimed to cause chaos according to official statements.

Despite the Brotherhood's denial of involvement and insistence on its peaceful political stance, Jordan's branch could face a potential ban if ties to the conspiracy are confirmed by the state's security court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

