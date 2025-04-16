Rocket Plot Thwarted: Jordan Detains Muslim Brotherhood Members for Alleged Attack Plans

Jordan has apprehended 16 individuals reportedly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood for an alleged scheme involving rockets and drones set to target domestic sites.

Authorities announced the intervention on Tuesday, revealing that at least one rocket was ready for launch. The operation, under security scrutiny since 2021, aimed to cause chaos according to official statements.

Despite the Brotherhood's denial of involvement and insistence on its peaceful political stance, Jordan's branch could face a potential ban if ties to the conspiracy are confirmed by the state's security court.

