Dramatic Protest: Man Sets Himself on Fire Amid Political Turmoil in South Korea

A man set himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office during a protest against the interrogation of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The protester, in his 60s, was severely burned and unconscious. The incident occurred amidst ongoing demonstrations against Yoon's arrest for declaring martial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A man set himself ablaze on Wednesday close to South Korea's corruption investigation office. This dramatic act unfolded as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faced questioning over insurrection allegations, reported the national fire agency.

The individual, aged in his 60s, suffered severe burns and remained unconscious after the incident, which transpired shortly after 8 p.m. local time (1100 GMT). Initial reports by Yonhap news agency indicated the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Despite the shocking occurrence, a crowd of demonstrators continued to rally against President Yoon's arrest, linked to his controversial decision to impose martial law on December 3, a decision which has thrown the nation into political upheaval. Protesters stayed assembled outside the offices during and after the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

