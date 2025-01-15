Dramatic Protest: Man Sets Himself on Fire Amid Political Turmoil in South Korea

A man set himself ablaze on Wednesday close to South Korea's corruption investigation office. This dramatic act unfolded as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faced questioning over insurrection allegations, reported the national fire agency.

The individual, aged in his 60s, suffered severe burns and remained unconscious after the incident, which transpired shortly after 8 p.m. local time (1100 GMT). Initial reports by Yonhap news agency indicated the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Despite the shocking occurrence, a crowd of demonstrators continued to rally against President Yoon's arrest, linked to his controversial decision to impose martial law on December 3, a decision which has thrown the nation into political upheaval. Protesters stayed assembled outside the offices during and after the tragic event.

