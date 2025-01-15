Dramatic Self-Immolation Near South Korea's Corruption Office

A man in his 60s set himself afire outside South Korea's corruption investigation office while President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned over insurrection charges. The national fire agency confirmed the protester's severe burns and subsequent unconsciousness.

The tragic incident unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. local time but was initially misreported by Yonhap news agency as a death. The protest highlights the intense emotions surrounding Yoon's presidency.

An assembly of demonstrators protesting Yoon's arrest remained outside the office. This outrage stems from the former president's contentious decision on December 3 to declare martial law, escalating the nation's political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)