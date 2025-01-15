Left Menu

Dramatic Self-Immolation Near South Korea's Corruption Office

A man set himself on fire near South Korea's corruption investigation office while former President Yoon Suk Yeol was being interrogated over insurrection claims. The 60-year-old, who later died, was protesting Yoon's controversial decision to declare martial law, which caused political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:17 IST
Dramatic Self-Immolation Near South Korea's Corruption Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A man in his 60s set himself afire outside South Korea's corruption investigation office while President Yoon Suk Yeol was questioned over insurrection charges. The national fire agency confirmed the protester's severe burns and subsequent unconsciousness.

The tragic incident unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. local time but was initially misreported by Yonhap news agency as a death. The protest highlights the intense emotions surrounding Yoon's presidency.

An assembly of demonstrators protesting Yoon's arrest remained outside the office. This outrage stems from the former president's contentious decision on December 3 to declare martial law, escalating the nation's political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025