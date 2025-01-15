Left Menu

Bombay High Court Pushes for Green Revolution on Mumbai Roads

The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to form a panel to assess the feasibility of phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles in Mumbai, citing their contribution to air pollution. The court also urged for changes in bakery operations and pollution monitoring at construction sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards improving Mumbai's air quality, the Bombay High Court has mandated the Maharashtra government to assemble a panel. The panel's task is to evaluate the feasibility of phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles, given their role in choking the city's roads and degrading air quality.

The directive, stemming from a public interest litigation initiated by the court, highlights concerns over the city's alarming vehicular density and pollution levels. The expert committee is expected to report its findings within three months, after which further action will be considered.

Additionally, the court instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to expedite the transition of city bakeries from coal to gas, establishing stricter regulations for new licenses to prevent further pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

