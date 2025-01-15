Police Nab Trio in Burhanpur Gun Manufacturing Racket

Authorities have arrested three individuals and confiscated a significant haul of illegal firearms and parts in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police officials reported on Wednesday.

The suspects were transporting the arms, which included two country-made pistols and nearly 900 gun barrels, from Surat, Gujarat, via a private bus. The Superintendent of Police, Devendra Patidar, confirmed that the arrest followed a tip-off.

The accused have been identified as Harpal Singh, Waris Ali, and Sayyad Arif, and have been charged under the Arms Act. Investigations continue to uncover further links in this illegal arms supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)