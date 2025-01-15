Police Nab Trio in Burhanpur Gun Manufacturing Racket
In Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh, police arrested three individuals and seized two country-made pistols and nearly 900 gun barrels. These arms, transported from Surat, Gujarat, were intercepted following a tip. A case under the Arms Act has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.
Authorities have arrested three individuals and confiscated a significant haul of illegal firearms and parts in the Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police officials reported on Wednesday.
The suspects were transporting the arms, which included two country-made pistols and nearly 900 gun barrels, from Surat, Gujarat, via a private bus. The Superintendent of Police, Devendra Patidar, confirmed that the arrest followed a tip-off.
The accused have been identified as Harpal Singh, Waris Ali, and Sayyad Arif, and have been charged under the Arms Act. Investigations continue to uncover further links in this illegal arms supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
