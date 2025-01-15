India Fortifies Sri Lanka Police Fleet with 80 New Vehicles

India has stepped forward to bolster Sri Lanka's policing resources by supplying vehicles as part of a grant, announced the Indian High Commission on Wednesday.

Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Santosh Jha, and DWRB Seneviratne, the top bureaucrat in the public security ministry, inked the MoU for this aid, valued at Sri Lankan rupees 300 million. The agreement provides at least 80 single cabs, along with spare parts and accessories, to police stations in Northern Province to enhance citizen safety and maintain law and order, according to their release.

Highlighting India's dedication to people-centric development, the High Commission noted that these initiatives, aligned with Sri Lanka's government priorities, positively impact daily life in all 25 districts, covering sectors like housing, health, education, fisheries, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)