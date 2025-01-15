Left Menu

Kerala Court Criticizes Businessman Over Bail Drama

The Kerala High Court reprimanded businessman Boby Chemmanur for delaying his release after being granted bail in a sexual harassment case by actor Honey Rose. The court viewed his conduct as a challenge to the judiciary. Following an unconditional apology from Chemmanur, the court resolved the matter.

Updated: 15-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:17 IST
The Kerala High Court issued a stern warning to businessman Boby Chemmanur for his delayed release after receiving bail in a sexual harassment case involving Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The court criticized Chemmanur for what it perceived as disrespect towards the judiciary and warned of potential bail cancellation if such conduct continued.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan likened Chemmanur's actions to 'declaring war on the judiciary,' questioning why the businessman remained in jail post-bail issuance. Chemmanur's representatives claimed delays in receiving the release order, while criticisms continued over Chemmanur's alleged media-attracting antics.

After a heated exchange, Chemmanur's unconditional apology was accepted by the court, closing the suo motu plea. The court emphasized that justice is paramount and warned against actions undermining the judicial process.

