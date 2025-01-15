Kerala Court Criticizes Businessman Over Bail Drama

The Kerala High Court issued a stern warning to businessman Boby Chemmanur for his delayed release after receiving bail in a sexual harassment case involving Malayalam actor Honey Rose. The court criticized Chemmanur for what it perceived as disrespect towards the judiciary and warned of potential bail cancellation if such conduct continued.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan likened Chemmanur's actions to 'declaring war on the judiciary,' questioning why the businessman remained in jail post-bail issuance. Chemmanur's representatives claimed delays in receiving the release order, while criticisms continued over Chemmanur's alleged media-attracting antics.

After a heated exchange, Chemmanur's unconditional apology was accepted by the court, closing the suo motu plea. The court emphasized that justice is paramount and warned against actions undermining the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)