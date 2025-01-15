Alleged Gang Rape in Hookah Bar Shocks Community

A disturbing incident occurred on New Year's Eve when a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by the owner of a local hookah bar and two accomplices. The police detained the suspects following an immediate investigation.

After failing to return home that night, the girl's mother filed a kidnapping report. Subsequently, authorities were able to locate the girl and gather her statements, which led to the arrests.

The accused, including bar owner Aniruddh Ojha, face charges of gang rape and violations under the POCSO Act. The police raid on the establishment also revealed drug-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)