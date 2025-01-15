Left Menu

Alleged Gang Rape in Hookah Bar Shocks Community

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by the owner of a hookah bar and two others on New Year's Eve. The incident took place in Geeta Vatika, and the police have arrested the suspects. Charges under the POCSO Act have been filed with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident occurred on New Year's Eve when a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by the owner of a local hookah bar and two accomplices. The police detained the suspects following an immediate investigation.

After failing to return home that night, the girl's mother filed a kidnapping report. Subsequently, authorities were able to locate the girl and gather her statements, which led to the arrests.

The accused, including bar owner Aniruddh Ojha, face charges of gang rape and violations under the POCSO Act. The police raid on the establishment also revealed drug-related activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

