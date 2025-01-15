Left Menu

Farmers' Persistence: 111 Join Hunger Strike, Amplifying Dallewal's Cause

A group of 111 farmers joined their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal in a hunger strike to pressure the government for unmet demands. Despite Dallewal's deteriorating health, the farmers insisted on continuing the fast to urge the government to enter talks. Security measures were heightened at the protest site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:10 IST
Farmers' Persistence: 111 Join Hunger Strike, Amplifying Dallewal's Cause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute act of solidarity, 111 farmers have joined their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in a hunger strike aimed at pressuring the government to meet their demands. The protest, on the border of Haryana and Punjab, underscores the farmers' determination as Dallewal's health continues to worsen.

Adorned in black, the group began their fast on the Haryana side of the border, where Dallewal has been striking since November 26 of last year. Farmer representatives, including Surjit Singh Hardojhande, criticized the central government's lack of responsiveness to their cause.

Amid heightened security and legal restrictions against assembly, the protestors maintain their call for negotiations. The farmers, organized under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been pressing for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices, among other key demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025