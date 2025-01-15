Farmers' Persistence: 111 Join Hunger Strike, Amplifying Dallewal's Cause

In a resolute act of solidarity, 111 farmers have joined their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in a hunger strike aimed at pressuring the government to meet their demands. The protest, on the border of Haryana and Punjab, underscores the farmers' determination as Dallewal's health continues to worsen.

Adorned in black, the group began their fast on the Haryana side of the border, where Dallewal has been striking since November 26 of last year. Farmer representatives, including Surjit Singh Hardojhande, criticized the central government's lack of responsiveness to their cause.

Amid heightened security and legal restrictions against assembly, the protestors maintain their call for negotiations. The farmers, organized under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been pressing for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices, among other key demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)