Farmers' Persistence: 111 Join Hunger Strike, Amplifying Dallewal's Cause
A group of 111 farmers joined their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal in a hunger strike to pressure the government for unmet demands. Despite Dallewal's deteriorating health, the farmers insisted on continuing the fast to urge the government to enter talks. Security measures were heightened at the protest site.
- Country:
- India
In a resolute act of solidarity, 111 farmers have joined their leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, in a hunger strike aimed at pressuring the government to meet their demands. The protest, on the border of Haryana and Punjab, underscores the farmers' determination as Dallewal's health continues to worsen.
Adorned in black, the group began their fast on the Haryana side of the border, where Dallewal has been striking since November 26 of last year. Farmer representatives, including Surjit Singh Hardojhande, criticized the central government's lack of responsiveness to their cause.
Amid heightened security and legal restrictions against assembly, the protestors maintain their call for negotiations. The farmers, organized under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been pressing for a legal guarantee of minimum support prices, among other key demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC defers hearing till Jan 2 on compliance of its order by Punjab govt on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to hospital.
BJP Pays Tribute to Former Haryana CM OP Chautala
Supreme Court Grants Punjab Government Time for Compliance on Farmer Leader's Medical Aid
Tributes Pour In for Haryana's Political Stalwart O P Chautala
Chilling Temperatures: Punjab and Haryana Wallow in Severe Cold Wave