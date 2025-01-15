Left Menu

Delhi High Court Advocates Language Inclusivity in CLAT

The Delhi High Court deliberated on the language barrier posed by the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) being conducted solely in English. It acknowledged the need for regional language options for inclusivity but stopped short of altering the policy, urging the Consortium of NLUs to consider a roadmap for language inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the English-only format of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), emphasizing that language should not be a barrier for students educated in regional languages.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela recognized the issue's importance during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking regional language options for CLAT 2024.

While the court refrained from imposing changes, it urged the Consortium of National Law Universities to devise a plan addressing this concern, highlighting the potential for enhanced inclusivity in legal education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

