Delhi High Court Advocates Language Inclusivity in CLAT

The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the English-only format of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), emphasizing that language should not be a barrier for students educated in regional languages.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela recognized the issue's importance during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking regional language options for CLAT 2024.

While the court refrained from imposing changes, it urged the Consortium of National Law Universities to devise a plan addressing this concern, highlighting the potential for enhanced inclusivity in legal education.

(With inputs from agencies.)