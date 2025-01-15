Controversy Continues: BS Yediyurappa's Legal Battle Over POCSO Charges
The Karnataka High Court delayed a hearing on BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's plea to dismiss a POCSO case. Accusations involve the alleged sexual assault of a minor. Evidence was submitted, and bail was extended for him. Further court proceedings are set for January 17, 2024.
The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing concerning BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa's appeal to nullify charges under the POCSO Act linked to an alleged sexual assault on a minor last year.
Justice M Nagaprasanna reviewed evidence, including video clips and a Forensic Science Laboratory report, submitted by the CID during the session.
Yediyurappa's bail was extended, exempting him from appearing before the trial court. The case will resume on January 17, following a March 2024 complaint about an incident reportedly occurring in February.
