Controversy Continues: BS Yediyurappa's Legal Battle Over POCSO Charges

The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing concerning BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa's appeal to nullify charges under the POCSO Act linked to an alleged sexual assault on a minor last year.

Justice M Nagaprasanna reviewed evidence, including video clips and a Forensic Science Laboratory report, submitted by the CID during the session.

Yediyurappa's bail was extended, exempting him from appearing before the trial court. The case will resume on January 17, following a March 2024 complaint about an incident reportedly occurring in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)