New Year's Eve Nightmare: Hookah Bar Horror

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hookah bar by its owner and two others in a shocking New Year's Eve incident. The suspects have been arrested following the victim's account and investigation. The girl was held captive, and subsequent police raids uncovered drug use at the establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by the owner of a hookah bar and two accomplices in a horrifying incident that occurred on New Year's Eve, police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested the suspects, identified as Aniruddh Ojha, Nikhil Gaur, and Aditya Maurya, on Tuesday evening and subsequently placed them in jail.

The incident investigation began after the girl's mother reported her missing, prompting a police search. The returning girl revealed the ordeal, leading to charges under the POCSO Act. A subsequent raid also unveiled rampant drug use at the site.

