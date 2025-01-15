New Year's Eve Nightmare: Hookah Bar Horror

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by the owner of a hookah bar and two accomplices in a horrifying incident that occurred on New Year's Eve, police reported on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested the suspects, identified as Aniruddh Ojha, Nikhil Gaur, and Aditya Maurya, on Tuesday evening and subsequently placed them in jail.

The incident investigation began after the girl's mother reported her missing, prompting a police search. The returning girl revealed the ordeal, leading to charges under the POCSO Act. A subsequent raid also unveiled rampant drug use at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)