Left Menu

Mysterious Village Deaths Spark Intensive Investigation

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the unexplained deaths of 14 people in Rajouri's Badhaal village. Preliminary reports suggest neurotoxins may be involved. The investigation includes various departmental experts and aims to uncover the root cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:38 IST
Mysterious Village Deaths Spark Intensive Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The formation of a special investigation team (SIT) has been announced to delve into the mysterious deaths of 14 villagers, including 11 children, in the remote area of Rajouri.

Authorities have called for a forensic analysis of samples from the deceased, as early findings point towards neurotoxins. Concern among residents is escalating as a result of the fatalities, which date back to early December.

Leading the SIT is Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain, alongside an array of experts from forensic, microbiology, paediatrics, and pathology fields. The team is coordinating closely with local and departmental authorities to advance the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025