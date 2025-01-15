Mysterious Village Deaths Spark Intensive Investigation

The formation of a special investigation team (SIT) has been announced to delve into the mysterious deaths of 14 villagers, including 11 children, in the remote area of Rajouri.

Authorities have called for a forensic analysis of samples from the deceased, as early findings point towards neurotoxins. Concern among residents is escalating as a result of the fatalities, which date back to early December.

Leading the SIT is Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain, alongside an array of experts from forensic, microbiology, paediatrics, and pathology fields. The team is coordinating closely with local and departmental authorities to advance the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)