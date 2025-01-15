Mysterious Village Deaths Spark Intensive Investigation
A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the unexplained deaths of 14 people in Rajouri's Badhaal village. Preliminary reports suggest neurotoxins may be involved. The investigation includes various departmental experts and aims to uncover the root cause.
- Country:
- India
The formation of a special investigation team (SIT) has been announced to delve into the mysterious deaths of 14 villagers, including 11 children, in the remote area of Rajouri.
Authorities have called for a forensic analysis of samples from the deceased, as early findings point towards neurotoxins. Concern among residents is escalating as a result of the fatalities, which date back to early December.
Leading the SIT is Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain, alongside an array of experts from forensic, microbiology, paediatrics, and pathology fields. The team is coordinating closely with local and departmental authorities to advance the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Curbing Childhood Obesity: Tackling Sugar-Sweetened Beverages with Policy Solutions
Positive Turn in Congress MLA Uma Thomas's Recovery
Delhi Police Crackdown: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained, Fake ID Racket Uncovered
Assam Police Reshuffle Brings New Leadership to Guwahati
Mumbai's Robust Security: 14,000 Police on Duty for New Year's Eve