Guardians of Justice: The Indelible Role of Lawyers in India's Journey

Former attorney general K K Venugopal emphasized the crucial role lawyers have played in India's history, labeling them as the architects of justice dating back to pre-independence times. He spoke at the unveiling of the book 'Lawyers of India in Freedom Struggle and in Independent India (1872-2022)', penned by Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) president Lalit Bhasin.

Praising the book, Venugopal stated that since before independence, legal professionals have been defenders of rights and governance. During the freedom movement, they were instrumental in shaping major political entities like the Indian National Congress and the All India Muslim League.

Presenting the book's first copy to current attorney general R Venkataramani, Venugopal noted its expansive approach beyond legal technicalities, appreciating its tribute to approximately 1.1 million practitioners in India today. The book is framed as not only a history, but also a forecast of the evolving role of lawyers up to the centenary of India's independence in 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)