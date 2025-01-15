Left Menu

Guardians of Justice: The Indelible Role of Lawyers in India's Journey

The book 'Lawyers of India in Freedom Struggle and in Independent India (1872-2022)' by Lalit Bhasin underscores the crucial role of lawyers in India's legal and democratic evolution. Highlighting their influence from the pre-independence era to modern times, it honors their ongoing commitment to justice and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:48 IST
Guardians of Justice: The Indelible Role of Lawyers in India's Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former attorney general K K Venugopal emphasized the crucial role lawyers have played in India's history, labeling them as the architects of justice dating back to pre-independence times. He spoke at the unveiling of the book 'Lawyers of India in Freedom Struggle and in Independent India (1872-2022)', penned by Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) president Lalit Bhasin.

Praising the book, Venugopal stated that since before independence, legal professionals have been defenders of rights and governance. During the freedom movement, they were instrumental in shaping major political entities like the Indian National Congress and the All India Muslim League.

Presenting the book's first copy to current attorney general R Venkataramani, Venugopal noted its expansive approach beyond legal technicalities, appreciating its tribute to approximately 1.1 million practitioners in India today. The book is framed as not only a history, but also a forecast of the evolving role of lawyers up to the centenary of India's independence in 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025