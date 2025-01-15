Ceasefire Hope in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to a Conditional Truce
Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal to pause their devastating 15-month conflict. The agreement was brokered after negotiations in Qatar and involves the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian aid will flood Gaza, but questions about postwar governance and reconstruction remain unresolved.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, pausing hostilities in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of devastating conflict, according to mediators announced on Wednesday.
The deal includes the phased release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and a return of displaced Gazans to their homes.
Despite the ceasefire, questions about the future governance of Gaza and extensive reconstruction efforts still loom. International mediators, including the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, played a crucial role in facilitating the agreement.
