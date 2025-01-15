Ceasefire Hope in Gaza: Israel and Hamas Agree to a Conditional Truce

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, pausing hostilities in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of devastating conflict, according to mediators announced on Wednesday.

The deal includes the phased release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and a return of displaced Gazans to their homes.

Despite the ceasefire, questions about the future governance of Gaza and extensive reconstruction efforts still loom. International mediators, including the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, played a crucial role in facilitating the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)