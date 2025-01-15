Left Menu

Ceasefire Reached in Gaza After 15 Months of Conflict

A ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of conflict, resulting in high casualties. The initial six-week phase involves Israeli withdrawal and humanitarian aid. Hostage releases and Palestinian detainee exchanges are part of the agreement, with supervision by Qatar, Egypt, and the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landmark ceasefire agreement has been reached in the enduring Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to an official privy to negotiations. The deal is set to end 15 months of violence that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians, further exacerbating Middle East tensions.

The agreement, yet to be officially announced, initiates a six-week ceasefire phase. This period includes a phased Israeli military withdrawal from central Gaza and facilitates the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza. Notably, it mandates the daily entry of 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza, with specific provisions for fuel and allocation to northern regions.

The ceasefire conditions include significant hostage exchanges. Hamas will free 33 Israeli captives, prioritizing women, children, and older men. In reciprocation, Israel will release Palestinian detainees, with numbers contingent on hostages freed by Hamas. Overseen by Qatar, Egypt, and the USA, discussions for further phases, including a permanent ceasefire, are slated.

