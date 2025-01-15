Escalation in Jenin: Air Strike Kills Three Palestinians

An Israeli air strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin claimed the lives of three Palestinians and injured numerous others, as reported by the Palestinian Red Crescent on Wednesday. The Israeli military confirmed the operation but withheld further details.

The strike targeted the Jenin camp, a known stronghold for militant activities where armed groups, including Islamic Jihad and Hamas, have proliferated. The Israeli military has frequently accused these groups of strategically positioning fighters in densely populated civilian areas like refugee camps, many of which date back to 1948.

In recent years, Jenin has seen a significant rise in militant strength, with nearly half the population estimated to affiliate with militant factions. Since March 2022, the Israeli government has intensified its military operations in response to a series of Palestinian attacks, escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)