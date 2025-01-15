Left Menu

Trump's Plan to Broaden Abraham Accords Post-Gaza Ceasefire

Donald Trump aims to leverage the Gaza ceasefire to further expand the Abraham Accords, which he initiated to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab countries. The recent truce follows a 15-month conflict in Gaza. Trump highlighted his commitment to ensuring Gaza does not become a terrorist foothold again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST
Trump's Plan to Broaden Abraham Accords Post-Gaza Ceasefire
Trump

Following a recent ceasefire deal in Gaza, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to use the peace momentum to extend the Abraham Accords, agreements he initiated during his first term to improve Israel's diplomatic relations with Arab nations.

Trump's comments came after a phased agreement was forged on Wednesday to conclude the prolonged Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas. This deal, reached after 15 months of devastating warfare, includes provisions for releasing hostages captured by Hamas and exchanging prisoners held by Israel.

Emphasizing the significance of the ceasefire, Trump remarked on the successful negotiation efforts by U.S. and Israeli teams led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. His administration is committed to fortifying the Accords and preventing Gaza from becoming a terrorist stronghold once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

