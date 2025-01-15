Trump's Plan to Broaden Abraham Accords Post-Gaza Ceasefire

Following a recent ceasefire deal in Gaza, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intention to use the peace momentum to extend the Abraham Accords, agreements he initiated during his first term to improve Israel's diplomatic relations with Arab nations.

Trump's comments came after a phased agreement was forged on Wednesday to conclude the prolonged Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas. This deal, reached after 15 months of devastating warfare, includes provisions for releasing hostages captured by Hamas and exchanging prisoners held by Israel.

Emphasizing the significance of the ceasefire, Trump remarked on the successful negotiation efforts by U.S. and Israeli teams led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. His administration is committed to fortifying the Accords and preventing Gaza from becoming a terrorist stronghold once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)