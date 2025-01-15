Left Menu

Justice for Suryavanshi: Investigating a Tragic Custodial Death

The Maharashtra government has appointed retired judge V L Achalia to lead a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi. The inquiry aims to uncover the sequence of events and actions of the Parbhani police relating to Suryavanshi's death after his arrest for violence over a constitutional desecration incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:43 IST
Justice for Suryavanshi: Investigating a Tragic Custodial Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has initiated a judicial probe into the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi, a protester from Parbhani. Retired judge V L Achalia will head the inquiry.

Appointed by the home department, the committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding Suryavanshi's death in custody, following his arrest in December linked to violence over a desecration incident.

The inquiry will also scrutinize the police's response to the unrest, highlighting any procedural shortcomings that may have occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025