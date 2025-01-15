Justice for Suryavanshi: Investigating a Tragic Custodial Death

The Maharashtra government has initiated a judicial probe into the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi, a protester from Parbhani. Retired judge V L Achalia will head the inquiry.

Appointed by the home department, the committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding Suryavanshi's death in custody, following his arrest in December linked to violence over a desecration incident.

The inquiry will also scrutinize the police's response to the unrest, highlighting any procedural shortcomings that may have occurred.

