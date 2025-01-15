Justice for Suryavanshi: Investigating a Tragic Custodial Death
The Maharashtra government has appointed retired judge V L Achalia to lead a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi. The inquiry aims to uncover the sequence of events and actions of the Parbhani police relating to Suryavanshi's death after his arrest for violence over a constitutional desecration incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has initiated a judicial probe into the custodial death of Somnath Suryavanshi, a protester from Parbhani. Retired judge V L Achalia will head the inquiry.
Appointed by the home department, the committee will investigate the circumstances surrounding Suryavanshi's death in custody, following his arrest in December linked to violence over a desecration incident.
The inquiry will also scrutinize the police's response to the unrest, highlighting any procedural shortcomings that may have occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
