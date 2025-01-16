Left Menu

NYPD Revamps High-Speed Pursuit Policy Amid Rising Collisions

The New York City Police Department is restricting high-speed chases after seeing a high rate of collisions. As of February, officers will only pursue suspects in serious crimes, not for minor offenses. The change aims to reduce risks involved in unnecessary chases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:27 IST
NYPD Revamps High-Speed Pursuit Policy Amid Rising Collisions

The New York City Police Department is taking significant steps towards reducing the risks of high-speed chases. This move comes as data revealed that a quarter of these pursuits led to collisions, injuries, damage, or fatalities last year.

A new policy, coming into force on February 1, restricts vehicle pursuits exclusively to serious and violent crimes, thereby excluding them for minor traffic violations and nonviolent misdemeanors. Officers have been instructed to consider whether their routes could endanger residential neighborhoods, schools, or playgrounds before instituting a chase, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Tisch emphasized that officer safety and public protection should not be compromised, especially when modern policing tools can apprehend offenders without the need for potentially hazardous pursuits. The policy update affects pursuits significantly, as evidenced by the roughly two-thirds of last year's vehicle chases that began with a traffic stop. The department is slated to train officers extensively on the new guidelines and monitor adherence regularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025