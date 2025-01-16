NYPD Revamps High-Speed Pursuit Policy Amid Rising Collisions

The New York City Police Department is taking significant steps towards reducing the risks of high-speed chases. This move comes as data revealed that a quarter of these pursuits led to collisions, injuries, damage, or fatalities last year.

A new policy, coming into force on February 1, restricts vehicle pursuits exclusively to serious and violent crimes, thereby excluding them for minor traffic violations and nonviolent misdemeanors. Officers have been instructed to consider whether their routes could endanger residential neighborhoods, schools, or playgrounds before instituting a chase, according to Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Tisch emphasized that officer safety and public protection should not be compromised, especially when modern policing tools can apprehend offenders without the need for potentially hazardous pursuits. The policy update affects pursuits significantly, as evidenced by the roughly two-thirds of last year's vehicle chases that began with a traffic stop. The department is slated to train officers extensively on the new guidelines and monitor adherence regularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)