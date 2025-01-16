Ceasefire Agreement: A New Dawn for Gaza?

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement that seeks to put an end to the devastating conflict in the Gaza Strip. Multiple officials confirmed the deal, which includes the phased release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The agreement, brokered by Qatar, also aims to provide essential humanitarian aid to the war-torn territory.

The announcement was made in Doha by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, with an effective date set for Sunday. US President Joe Biden praised the agreement from Washington, emphasizing that the ceasefire would remain as long as negotiations for a lasting truce continued. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet still needs to finalize the agreement details.

The deal is expected to initiate a six-week pause in hostilities, allowing displaced Gazans to return home and start negotiations to end the war permanently. Concerns remain over the post-conflict governance of Gaza and the reconstruction efforts required after 15 months of devastating warfare.

