Ceasefire Agreement: A New Dawn for Gaza?
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire following devastating conflict in the Gaza Strip. The deal, brokered by Qatar and announced in Doha, promises the release of hostages and prisoners, return of displaced individuals, and substantial humanitarian aid. US President Joe Biden supported the negotiations alongside President-elect Donald Trump.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement that seeks to put an end to the devastating conflict in the Gaza Strip. Multiple officials confirmed the deal, which includes the phased release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The agreement, brokered by Qatar, also aims to provide essential humanitarian aid to the war-torn territory.
The announcement was made in Doha by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, with an effective date set for Sunday. US President Joe Biden praised the agreement from Washington, emphasizing that the ceasefire would remain as long as negotiations for a lasting truce continued. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet still needs to finalize the agreement details.
The deal is expected to initiate a six-week pause in hostilities, allowing displaced Gazans to return home and start negotiations to end the war permanently. Concerns remain over the post-conflict governance of Gaza and the reconstruction efforts required after 15 months of devastating warfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastation and Displacement: The Ongoing Conflict in Gaza
Historic Halt: Russian Gas Flow via Ukraine Ceases amid Conflict
India Urges Pakistan for Swift Release of Fishermen and Civilian Prisoners
Ashdod Port Company to Launch Massive IPO Amid Conflict
Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Conflict in Gaza