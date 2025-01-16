UN's Humanitarian Push Amid Gaza Ceasefire

In the aftermath of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent need to alleviate the immense suffering caused by the conflict. During the 15-month war, substantial damage has been inflicted on Gaza, displacing its pre-war population of 2.3 million people.

The United Nations, despite numerous challenges, stands ready to support the implementation of the ceasefire and increase humanitarian aid to the afflicted Palestinians, according to Guterres. For aid distribution to be effective, it's crucial to overcome significant security and political hurdles that obstruct relief efforts in the region.

While a decisive plan is yet to be formalized, discussions are set to take place involving various stakeholders. The ceasefire stipulates 600 truckloads of aid daily for six weeks, with half destined for northern Gaza. However, security remains a grave concern, potentially complicating the intervention efforts.

