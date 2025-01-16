Left Menu

UN's Humanitarian Push Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The United Nations calls for urgent humanitarian relief for Gaza following a ceasefire agreement in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The agreement mandates substantial aid deliveries despite ongoing security challenges. UN Secretary-General Guterres stresses the importance of addressing political and security barriers to aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent need to alleviate the immense suffering caused by the conflict. During the 15-month war, substantial damage has been inflicted on Gaza, displacing its pre-war population of 2.3 million people.

The United Nations, despite numerous challenges, stands ready to support the implementation of the ceasefire and increase humanitarian aid to the afflicted Palestinians, according to Guterres. For aid distribution to be effective, it's crucial to overcome significant security and political hurdles that obstruct relief efforts in the region.

While a decisive plan is yet to be formalized, discussions are set to take place involving various stakeholders. The ceasefire stipulates 600 truckloads of aid daily for six weeks, with half destined for northern Gaza. However, security remains a grave concern, potentially complicating the intervention efforts.

