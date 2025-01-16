Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Fresh Interrogation
South Korea's anti-corruption agency is set to resume questioning of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday afternoon. Arrested at his official residence, Yoon has been interrogated in connection with a criminal insurrection investigation. The questioning follows hours of probe by investigators and police.
16-01-2025
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's anti-corruption agency is poised to continue its inquiry into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), the session follows previous questioning on Wednesday.
Authorities arrested Yoon in his official residence, subjecting him to an extended interrogation. The inquiry is part of a broader investigation into alleged criminal insurrection.
Details from the Yonhap news agency indicate that the president will face further interrogation, reflecting heightened scrutiny on the political scene in South Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
