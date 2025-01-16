Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Fresh Interrogation

South Korea's anti-corruption agency is poised to continue its inquiry into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), the session follows previous questioning on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested Yoon in his official residence, subjecting him to an extended interrogation. The inquiry is part of a broader investigation into alleged criminal insurrection.

Details from the Yonhap news agency indicate that the president will face further interrogation, reflecting heightened scrutiny on the political scene in South Korea.

