Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Fresh Interrogation

South Korea's anti-corruption agency is set to resume questioning of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday afternoon. Arrested at his official residence, Yoon has been interrogated in connection with a criminal insurrection investigation. The questioning follows hours of probe by investigators and police.

Updated: 16-01-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:51 IST
South Korea's anti-corruption agency is poised to continue its inquiry into impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), the session follows previous questioning on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested Yoon in his official residence, subjecting him to an extended interrogation. The inquiry is part of a broader investigation into alleged criminal insurrection.

Details from the Yonhap news agency indicate that the president will face further interrogation, reflecting heightened scrutiny on the political scene in South Korea.

