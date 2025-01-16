Left Menu

Mike Waltz's Strategic Continuity: China and Indo-Pacific Policy in Focus

Incoming US national security advisor Mike Waltz plans to continue the China and Indo-Pacific policies from the Biden administration. He views China as a major adversary and India as a future partner. Cooperation within alliances like AUKUS, Quad, and others will remain crucial for US national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:58 IST
Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, has signaled the continuation of key elements from the Biden administration's China and Indo-Pacific strategies.

Speaking at the US Institute of Peace, Waltz identified China as America's 'greatest adversary' and emphasized India's role as a critical partner going forward. He advocates using US market leverage to avoid conflict with China, while reinforcing alliances through frameworks like the AUKUS and Quad agreements.

The trilateral dialogues involving South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines will also continue to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Both Waltz and outgoing NSA Jake Sullivan highlighted the importance of technology and collaboration with allies, maintaining a consistent approach across administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

